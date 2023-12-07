UNC Greensboro hosts Eastern Kentucky following Brown-Jones’ 22-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels after Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 88-56 victory over the William Peace Pacers.

The Spartans are 2-0 on their home court. UNC Greensboro averages 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Colonels are 0-1 on the road. Eastern Kentucky is the ASUN leader with 43.7 rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 10.5.

UNC Greensboro scores 78.9 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 76.3 Eastern Kentucky allows. Eastern Kentucky has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is shooting 62.3% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for UNC Greensboro.

Devontae Blanton is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Leland Walker is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 rebounds for Eastern Kentucky.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

