UNC Asheville visits Kennesaw State following Cottle’s 27-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5;…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-3)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Simeon Cottle scored 27 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-77 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Owls are 3-0 in home games. Kennesaw State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 in road games. UNC Asheville is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Kennesaw State scores 86.5 points, 13.9 more per game than the 72.6 UNC Asheville gives up. UNC Asheville averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Demond Robinson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.8 points for Kennesaw State.

Drew Pember is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 13.5 points for UNC Asheville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.