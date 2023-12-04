UNC Asheville visits Cottle and Kennesaw State

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (5-3)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Simeon Cottle scored 27 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-77 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Owls have gone 3-0 at home. Kennesaw State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-1 away from home. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 5.3.

Kennesaw State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville scores 11.0 more points per game (88.1) than Kennesaw State gives up to opponents (77.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Demond Robinson is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.8 points for Kennesaw State.

Fletcher Abee averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 16.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 blocks for UNC Asheville.

