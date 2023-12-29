UNC Asheville takes on UAB after Pember’s 21-point performance

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at UAB Blazers (7-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6; over/under…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at UAB Blazers (7-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville visits the UAB Blazers after Drew Pember scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 79-70 victory against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Blazers are 4-3 in home games. UAB ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Eric Gaines averaging 4.8.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 away from home.

UAB is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.6% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 6.2 more points per game (81.4) than UAB gives up to opponents (75.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaines is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.