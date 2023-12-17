UNC Asheville hosts South Carolina State after Pember’s 23-point showing

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Drew Pember scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 87-62 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are 3-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. South Carolina State allows 82.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.2 points per game.

UNC Asheville scores 82.4 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 82.2 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 69.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.0 UNC Asheville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, while averaging 12.3 points. Pember is shooting 51.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Davion Everett is scoring 9.7 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the South Carolina State Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 8.5 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: UNC Asheville Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

South Carolina State Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points.

