UNC Asheville hosts Kennesaw State after Banks’ 33-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Josh Banks scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-63 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 on their home court. UNC Asheville scores 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Owls are 2-3 in road games. Kennesaw State scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

UNC Asheville averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 17.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Banks is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Demond Robinson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.