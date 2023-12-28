UNC Asheville faces UAB following Pember’s 21-point outing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at UAB Blazers (7-5) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at UAB Blazers (7-5)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the UAB Blazers after Drew Pember scored 21 points in UNC Asheville’s 79-70 win over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Blazers have gone 4-3 in home games. UAB is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 in road games. UNC Asheville leads the Big South with 16.9 assists. Caleb Burgess leads the Bulldogs with 5.1.

UAB is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.6% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.8 points, 4.8 assists and 2.8 steals for the Blazers. Javian Davis is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Fletcher Abee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Pember is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

