UNC Asheville faces Kennesaw State following Banks’ 33-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville takes on the Kennesaw State Owls after Josh Banks scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 76-63 victory over the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. UNC Asheville is ninth in the Big South in team defense, giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Owls are 2-3 on the road. Kennesaw State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Asheville scores 81.6 points, 5.5 more per game than the 76.1 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc. Drew Pember is shooting 45.8% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for UNC Asheville.

Terrell Burden is averaging 12.8 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 88.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

