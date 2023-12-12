Auburn Tigers (6-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs…

Auburn Tigers (6-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC Asheville Bulldogs play the Auburn Tigers in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Bulldogs have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Asheville is second in the Big South scoring 84.4 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 19.1 assists per game led by Tre Donaldson averaging 3.4.

UNC Asheville averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Pember is scoring 18.1 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 13.3 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 44.6% for UNC Asheville.

Aden Holloway averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Johni Broome is averaging 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for Auburn.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.