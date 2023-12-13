UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the Auburn Tigers square off in Huntsville, Alabama

Auburn Tigers (6-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5) Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19; over/under…

Auburn Tigers (6-2) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -19; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Auburn Tigers and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs square off at Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Bulldogs have a 5-5 record in non-conference games. UNC Asheville ranks sixth in the Big South with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 6-2 in non-conference play. Auburn averages 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 15.0 points per game.

UNC Asheville averages 84.4 points, 17.6 more per game than the 66.8 Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 8.0 more points per game (81.8) than UNC Asheville gives up to opponents (73.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pember is shooting 50.0% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bulldogs. Fletcher Abee is averaging 13.3 points for UNC Asheville.

Johni Broome is averaging 16.3 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Aden Holloway is averaging 12.3 points for Auburn.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.