UMKC visits McCullar and No. 2 Kansas

UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (7-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -26.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Kansas plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Kevin McCullar scored 21 points in Kansas’ 69-65 win against the UConn Huskies.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson paces the Jayhawks with 12.3 boards.

The Kangaroos are 0-2 on the road. UMKC averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Kansas scores 79.8 points, 11.2 more per game than the 68.6 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Kansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCullar is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 18.5 points, seven rebounds and 5.1 assists. Dickinson is shooting 65.0% and averaging 20.9 points for Kansas.

Jamar Brown is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 12.3 points and 4.6 rebounds for UMKC.

