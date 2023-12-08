UMKC visits Lindenwood on 5-game road slide

UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at Lindenwood Lions (3-5) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at Lindenwood Lions (3-5)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC will try to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Kangaroos face Lindenwood.

The Lions are 1-1 in home games. Lindenwood has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos are 0-3 on the road. UMKC has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

Lindenwood is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lindenwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% for Lindenwood.

Jamar Brown is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Kangaroos. Anderson Kopp is averaging 12.6 points for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.