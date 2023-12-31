UMKC visits Bjorklund and St. Thomas

UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m.…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-8, 1-0 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -7.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the UMKC Kangaroos after Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points in St. Thomas’ 70-45 win over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Tommies have gone 5-0 at home. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kendall Blue averaging 3.6.

The Kangaroos are 1-0 in conference games.

St. Thomas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UMKC allows. UMKC scores 10.2 more points per game (71.4) than St. Thomas gives up (61.2).

The Tommies and Kangaroos match up Sunday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bjorklund is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Tommies. Ben Nau is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

