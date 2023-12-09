UMKC plays Lindenwood, looks to stop road losing streak

UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at Lindenwood Lions (3-5) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -6.5; over/under…

UMKC Kangaroos (3-6) at Lindenwood Lions (3-5)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kangaroos -6.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMKC hits the road against Lindenwood looking to stop its five-game road losing streak.

The Lions are 1-1 in home games. Lindenwood allows 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.2 points per game.

The Kangaroos have gone 0-3 away from home. UMKC is fifth in the Summit League scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Anderson Kopp averaging 8.0.

Lindenwood is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Lindenwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 13.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% for Lindenwood.

Cameron Faas is shooting 49.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 11.2 points. Jamar Brown is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

