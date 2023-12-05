UMBC visits Morgan State after Brown’s 25-point game

UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at Morgan State Bears (2-8) Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Morgan State…

UMBC Retrievers (5-5) at Morgan State Bears (2-8)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Morgan State Bears after Dion Brown scored 25 points in UMBC’s 92-87 win against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bears have gone 2-1 at home. Morgan State gives up 81.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

The Retrievers are 1-4 in road games. UMBC is second in the America East scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Morgan State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.4% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 80.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 81.2 Morgan State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wynston Tabbs is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Bears. Kameron Hobbs is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Morgan State.

Brown is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Retrievers. Khydarius Smith is averaging 13.2 points for UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

