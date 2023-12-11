UMBC Retrievers travel to take on the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-5, 2-0 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UMBC Retrievers (5-7) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-5, 2-0 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on Saint Peter’s for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Peacocks have gone 0-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Retrievers are 1-5 in road games. UMBC allows 83.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Saint Peter’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Houge is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Peacocks. Brent Bland is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Saint Peter’s.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 5.3 points for the Retrievers. Dion Brown is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

