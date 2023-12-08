UMBC hosts Towson following May’s 27-point outing

Towson Tigers (4-5) at UMBC Retrievers (5-6) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the UMBC Retrievers after…

Towson Tigers (4-5) at UMBC Retrievers (5-6)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson plays the UMBC Retrievers after Christian May scored 27 points in Towson’s 81-71 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Retrievers are 4-1 in home games. UMBC has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-1 in road games. Towson is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

UMBC’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMBC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dion Brown is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.2 points for the Retrievers. Marcus Banks is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Tyler Tejada is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Tigers. May is averaging 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for Towson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

