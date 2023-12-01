UMBC hosts Higgins and Lehigh

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-5) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the UMBC Retrievers…

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-6) at UMBC Retrievers (4-5)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh faces the UMBC Retrievers after Keith Higgins Jr. scored 24 points in Lehigh’s 62-61 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Retrievers are 3-1 on their home court. UMBC is third in the America East with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 2.4.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 0-4 away from home. Lehigh is third in the Patriot League with 13.9 assists per game led by Jalin Sinclair averaging 3.1.

UMBC is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UMBC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Banks is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 11.9 points. Brown is shooting 47.1% and averaging 15.2 points for UMBC.

Higgins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for Lehigh.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

