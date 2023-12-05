UMass visits Towson following Cohen’s 21-point game

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at Towson Tigers (3-5) Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces the Towson Tigers…

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at Towson Tigers (3-5)

Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces the Towson Tigers after Josh Cohen scored 21 points in UMass’ 66-56 victory over the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers have gone 2-0 at home. Towson averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Minutemen play their first true road game after going 4-1 to begin the season. UMass is 4-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson scores 57.1 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 69.2 UMass allows. UMass averages 21.5 more points per game (84.8) than Towson gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Towson.

Rahsool Diggins is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, while averaging 11.2 points. Cohen is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for UMass.

