UMass visits Towson after Cohen’s 21-point outing

UMass Minutemen (4-1) at Towson Tigers (3-5)

Towson, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass takes on the Towson Tigers after Josh Cohen scored 21 points in UMass’ 66-56 win against the South Florida Bulls.

The Tigers are 2-0 on their home court. Towson is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen play their first true road game after going 4-1 to begin the season. UMass has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Towson’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMass allows. UMass averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Towson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Tejada is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Tigers. Dylan Williamson is averaging 6.5 points for Towson.

Cohen is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 16.4 points for UMass.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.