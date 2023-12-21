UMass plays Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-2) Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-2)

Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Minutemen have a 6-2 record in non-conference games. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 19.0 assists per game led by Keon Thompson averaging 3.5.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is third in the ACC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 6.2.

UMass scores 84.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 71.4 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 72.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.9 UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for UMass.

Miles Kelly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 12.8 points for Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

