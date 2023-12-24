UMass Minutemen and the Old Dominion Monarchs play in Honolulu, Hawaii

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) vs. UMass Minutemen (7-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen…

Old Dominion Monarchs (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) vs. UMass Minutemen (7-3)

Honolulu; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Minutemen take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Minutemen have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UMass has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Monarchs have a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Old Dominion averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

UMass makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Old Dominion averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for UMass.

Vasean Allette is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Monarchs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

