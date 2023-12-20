UMass Minutemen and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-2) Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. UMass Minutemen (6-2)

Honolulu; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the UMass Minutemen square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Minutemen are 6-2 in non-conference play. UMass ranks seventh in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 5.0.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech leads the ACC with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 2.8.

UMass averages 84.1 points, 12.7 more per game than the 71.4 Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 72.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.9 UMass gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rahsool Diggins averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutemen, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Josh Cohen is shooting 58.4% and averaging 18.1 points for UMass.

Miles Kelly averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 25.4% from beyond the arc. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 12.8 points for Georgia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.