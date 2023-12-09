UMass-Lowell visits UMass after Hikim’s 20-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at UMass Minutemen (4-2) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at UMass Minutemen (4-2)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -2.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell faces the UMass Minutemen after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 117-69 win over the Fisher Falcons.

The Minutemen have gone 4-1 at home. UMass is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 39.5 rebounds. Matt Cross paces the Minutemen with 7.8 boards.

The River Hawks are 4-2 on the road. UMass-Lowell ranks second in the America East with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly averaging 5.0.

UMass makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than UMass-Lowell has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). UMass-Lowell has shot at a 50.2% rate from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points greater than the 38.9% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is shooting 58.1% and averaging 16.8 points for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 11.0 points for UMass.

Hikim is shooting 49.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the River Hawks. Cam Morris III is averaging 9.8 points for UMass-Lowell.

