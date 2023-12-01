UMass-Lowell visits Merrimack following Hikim’s 25-point showing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the Merrimack Warriors after Ayinde Hikim scored 25 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-74 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Warriors are 1-0 in home games. Merrimack has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.

The River Hawks are 4-1 on the road. UMass-Lowell is fourth in the America East scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Merrimack scores 70.6 points, 7.9 more per game than the 62.7 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 7.3 more points per game (78.2) than Merrimack allows (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Derkack is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Warriors. Adam Clark is averaging 13.3 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 48.1% for Merrimack.

Yuri Covington is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 7.3 points. Hikim is averaging 21 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

