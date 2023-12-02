UMass-Lowell visits Merrimack after Derkack’s 22-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (5-1) at Merrimack Warriors (3-5)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays the UMass-Lowell River Hawks after Jordan Derkack scored 22 points in Merrimack’s 69-67 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Warriors are 1-0 on their home court. Merrimack is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The River Hawks are 4-1 in road games. UMass-Lowell is second in the America East allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

Merrimack scores 70.6 points, 7.9 more per game than the 62.7 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derkack is shooting 47.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Warriors. Devon Savage is averaging 11.1 points for Merrimack.

Ayinde Hikim is averaging 21 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the River Hawks. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points for UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

