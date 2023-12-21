UMass-Lowell River Hawks to visit Boston University Terriers Friday

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at Boston University Terriers (4-7) Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts UMass-Lowell…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-4) at Boston University Terriers (4-7)

Boston; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University hosts UMass-Lowell in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Terriers are 2-1 in home games. Boston University ranks fourth in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The River Hawks have gone 4-3 away from home. UMass-Lowell is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Boston University is shooting 40.6% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.1% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell scores 12.3 more points per game (78.5) than Boston University allows (66.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is averaging 8.9 points for the Terriers. Otto Landrum is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

Quinton Mincey is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds for the River Hawks. Ayinde Hikim is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 41.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.