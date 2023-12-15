UMass-Lowell puts home win streak on the line against Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Cent. Conn. St. trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell leads the America East with 80.9 points and is shooting 49.3%.

The Blue Devils are 1-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Allan Jeanne-Rose averaging 4.6.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ayinde Hikim is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 60.8% for UMass-Lowell.

Tre Breland III is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 8.3 points. Jeanne-Rose is averaging 15.1 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.