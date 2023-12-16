UMass-Lowell puts home win streak on the line against Cent. Conn. St.

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-6) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (7-3)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: River Hawks -11.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts Cent. Conn. St. trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The River Hawks have gone 3-0 in home games. UMass-Lowell has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

The Blue Devils are 1-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is the top team in the NEC with 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brown averaging 7.3.

UMass-Lowell makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 71.4 points per game, 3.9 more than the 67.5 UMass-Lowell allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Covington averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Ayinde Hikim is shooting 46.7% and averaging 18.4 points for UMass-Lowell.

Allan Jeanne-Rose is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Jordan Jones is averaging 10.1 points for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.