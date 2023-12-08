UMass hosts UMass-Lowell after Hikim’s 20-point game

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at UMass Minutemen (4-2) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMass…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (6-2) at UMass Minutemen (4-2)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell plays the UMass Minutemen after Ayinde Hikim scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 117-69 victory against the Fisher Falcons.

The Minutemen are 4-1 in home games. UMass is second in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. Matt Cross leads the Minutemen with 7.8 boards.

The River Hawks are 4-2 on the road. UMass-Lowell is 1-1 in one-possession games.

UMass scores 82.5 points, 17.6 more per game than the 64.9 UMass-Lowell gives up. UMass-Lowell averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Cohen is scoring 16.8 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Minutemen. Cross is averaging 16.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 58.6% for UMass.

Yuri Covington is shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, while averaging 8.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Hikim is averaging 19.8 points, 5.1 assists and 1.6 steals for UMass-Lowell.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

