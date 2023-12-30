UMass hosts Siena after Durugordon’s 24-point performance

Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass Minutemen (8-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -19;…

Siena Saints (2-10, 1-1 MAAC) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -19; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces the UMass Minutemen after Sean Durugordon scored 24 points in Siena’s 71-67 loss to the Brown Bears.

The Minutemen have gone 5-1 in home games. UMass is the top team in the A-10 with 40.9 points in the paint led by Josh Cohen averaging 11.8.

The Saints are 0-5 on the road. Siena averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UMass averages 84.5 points, 7.6 more per game than the 76.9 Siena gives up. Siena averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UMass allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cohen is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Minutemen.

Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Saints.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

