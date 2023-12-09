Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMass defeats UMass-Lowell 91-77

UMass defeats UMass-Lowell 91-77

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 2:47 PM

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 25 points in UMass’ 91-77 victory against UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

Cohen also added 14 rebounds and four steals for the Minutemen (5-2). Rahsool Diggins scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Matt Cross had 14 points.

Yuri Covington led the way for the River Hawks (6-3) with 14 points and two steals. Ayinde Hikim added 13 points, five assists and two steals for UMass-Lowell. Cam Morris III had 13 points.

