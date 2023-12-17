UL Monroe plays Jacksonville on 3-game road slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hits the road against Jacksonville looking to stop its three-game road losing streak.

The Dolphins are 4-0 in home games. Jacksonville averages 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Warhawks have gone 1-4 away from home. UL Monroe is third in the Sun Belt with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by AD Diedhiou averaging 2.1.

Jacksonville’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 71.9 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 74.2 Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Marcus Niblack is averaging 11.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.0 points for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.9 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

