UL Monroe plays Appalachian State on 4-game road slide

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -16; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Warhawks face Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-0 in home games. Appalachian State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 15.9 assists per game led by Donovan Gregory averaging 3.2.

The Warhawks are 1-5 in road games. UL Monroe gives up 73.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Appalachian State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UL Monroe averages 7.2 more points per game (71.2) than Appalachian State gives up to opponents (64.0).

The Mountaineers and Warhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Tyreke Locure is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 assists. Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.