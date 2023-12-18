UL Monroe faces Jacksonville, aims to end road skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -5; over/under…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Jacksonville looking to break its three-game road skid.

The Dolphins are 4-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Warhawks are 1-4 on the road. UL Monroe ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Jalen Bolden averaging 5.6.

Jacksonville’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Workman is averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Dolphins. Robert McCray is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Nika Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10 points for the Warhawks. Tyreke Locure is averaging 9.9 points for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.