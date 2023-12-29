UL Monroe faces Appalachian State on 3-game skid

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe…

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-6) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-3)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe heads into the matchup against Appalachian State after losing three in a row.

The Mountaineers are 5-0 on their home court. Appalachian State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre’Von Spillers averaging 2.6.

The Warhawks are 1-5 in road games. UL Monroe ranks seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Nika Metskhvarishvili averaging 4.0.

Appalachian State makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). UL Monroe has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Warhawks meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Gregory is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Spillers is averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 64.4% over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Tyreke Locure averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Metskhvarishvili is averaging 10.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

