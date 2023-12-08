Uijtendaal leads Canisius against Pittsburgh after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 0-1 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius…

Canisius Golden Griffins (6-4, 1-1 MAAC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-3, 0-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after Siem Uijtendaal scored 24 points in Canisius’ 87-80 win against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Panthers are 4-2 in home games. Pittsburgh scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

The Golden Griffins are 1-2 on the road. Canisius is fifth in the MAAC scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Frank Mitchell averaging 9.0.

Pittsburgh makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Canisius averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pittsburgh gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Carlton Carrington is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Pittsburgh.

Uijtendaal is averaging 15.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Golden Griffins. Tre Dinkins is averaging 14 points and 4.1 assists for Canisius.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

