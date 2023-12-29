UIC takes on Southern Illinois, seeks 4th straight road win

UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hits the road against Southern Illinois looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Salukis have gone 7-1 in home games. Southern Illinois scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

The Flames are 0-1 against MVC opponents. UIC is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois scores 76.6 points, 13.7 more per game than the 62.9 UIC gives up. UIC scores 8.2 more points per game (72.8) than Southern Illinois gives up (64.6).

The Salukis and Flames match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 8.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.8 points for the Flames. Toby Okani is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

