UIC takes on Southern Illinois, looks for 4th straight road win

UIC Flames (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (8-4, 0-1 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Salukis -6.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Southern Illinois looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Salukis have gone 7-1 at home. Southern Illinois is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 0-1 against conference opponents. UIC is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Southern Illinois makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than UIC has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). UIC averages 8.2 more points per game (72.8) than Southern Illinois allows to opponents (64.6).

The Salukis and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Johnson is averaging 24.1 points, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Salukis. Clarence Rupert is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Christian Jones is averaging 9.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Flames. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 14.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games for UIC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

