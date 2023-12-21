UIC plays Incarnate Word following Brownell’s 22-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -14.5;…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) at UIC Flames (7-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UIC hosts the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Jaden Brownell scored 22 points in UIC’s 89-68 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Flames have gone 3-2 in home games. UIC scores 73.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Cardinals are 1-5 on the road. Incarnate Word ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

UIC averages 73.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 79.2 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 48.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the last 10 games for UIC.

Sky Wicks is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josiah Hammons is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds for Incarnate Word.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.