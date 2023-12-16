Live Radio
UIC defeats Western Michigan 89-68

The Associated Press

December 16, 2023, 4:22 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jaden Brownell’s 22 points helped UIC defeat Western Michigan 89-68 on Saturday.

Brownell also had six rebounds and five blocks for the Flames (7-4). Toby Okani was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Steven Clay had 10 points and shot 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Broncos (2-8e) were led in scoring by Seth Hubbard, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Javonte Brown added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Western Michigan. In addition, Jefferson Monegro finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

