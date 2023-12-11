UIC and Green Bay square off for non-conference showdown

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at UIC Flames (6-3, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at UIC Flames (6-3, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UIC Flames take on the Green Bay Phoenix in non-conference play.

The Flames have gone 2-1 at home. UIC is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 1-4 on the road. Green Bay averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

UIC makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Green Bay averages 63.0 points per game, 1.9 more than the 61.1 UIC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for UIC.

Foster Wonders averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 assists for Green Bay.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.