UCSD defeats Div. III-Occidental 98-67

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aidan Burke’s 15 points helped UCSD defeat Division III Occidental 98-67 on Tuesday night. Burke shot…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aidan Burke’s 15 points helped UCSD defeat Division III Occidental 98-67 on Tuesday night.

Burke shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Tritons (5-4). Bryce Pope scored 13 points while shooting 5 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds. Justin DeGraaf shot 5 for 7, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Aiden Williams led the way for the Tigers with 22 points and two steals. Andrew Waldman added 12 points for Occidental. Jacob Koretz also had 11 points.

NEXT UP

UCSD visits Pepperdine in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.