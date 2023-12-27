UCSB visits UC Davis following Pepper’s 21-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (7-3) at UC Davis Aggies (5-6) Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on…

UCSB Gauchos (7-3) at UC Davis Aggies (5-6)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the UCSB Gauchos after Elijah Pepper scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 80-57 victory against the UC Merced Bobcats.

The Aggies have gone 3-3 in home games. UC Davis averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Gauchos are 1-2 on the road. UCSB leads the Big West scoring 82.7 points per game while shooting 52.2%.

UC Davis is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.8% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB scores 14.3 more points per game (82.7) than UC Davis gives up to opponents (68.4).

The Aggies and Gauchos meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pepper is shooting 44.0% and averaging 20.0 points for the Aggies. Kane Milling is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Davis.

Ajay Mitchell is shooting 52.5% and averaging 19.8 points for the Gauchos. Yohan Traore is averaging 15.7 points for UCSB.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

