UCSB takes on UC Riverside following Traore’s 25-point game

UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the UC Riverside Highlanders after Yohan Traore scored 25 points in UCSB’s 76-62 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders have gone 4-1 at home. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.9 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Gauchos are 0-1 in conference games. UCSB scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

UC Riverside averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 51.5% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of UC Riverside have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 13 points and 5.2 assists for the Highlanders. Barrington Hargress is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

Josh Pierre-Louis is averaging 11.6 points, six rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Gauchos. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 17 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UCSB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.