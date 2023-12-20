UCSB hosts Howard after Mitchell’s 25-point game

Howard Bison (4-8) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3) Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under…

Howard Bison (4-8) at UCSB Gauchos (6-3)

Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -8.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB takes on the Howard Bison after Ajay Mitchell scored 25 points in UCSB’s 68-59 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Gauchos have gone 4-1 in home games. UCSB averages 81.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bison are 1-5 on the road. Howard is fifth in the MEAC giving up 78.0 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

UCSB makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Howard has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Howard averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UCSB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers for UCSB.

Jelani Williams is averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Seth Towns is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Howard.

