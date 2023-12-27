UCLA visits Oregon State after Pope’s 25-point game

UCLA Bruins (5-6) at Oregon State Beavers (8-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces the…

UCLA Bruins (5-6) at Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State faces the UCLA Bruins after Jordan Pope scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 76-57 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Beavers have gone 8-0 in home games. Oregon State scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Bruins are 0-1 in road games. UCLA ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.5.

Oregon State makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than UCLA has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). UCLA averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Bruins match up Thursday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Rataj is averaging 7.1 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Beavers. Pope is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Sebastian Mack is averaging 15.2 points and two steals for the Bruins. Dylan Andrews is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.