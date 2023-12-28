UCLA visits Oregon State after Pope’s 25-point game

UCLA Bruins (5-6) at Oregon State Beavers (8-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under…

UCLA Bruins (5-6) at Oregon State Beavers (8-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -6.5; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State plays the UCLA Bruins after Jordan Pope scored 25 points in Oregon State’s 76-57 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Beavers have gone 8-0 in home games. Oregon State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bruins are 0-1 on the road. UCLA scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Oregon State’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Oregon State gives up.

The Beavers and Bruins square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Beavers. Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Lazar Stefanovic averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Mack is averaging 15.8 points and two steals over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bruins: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

