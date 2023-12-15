UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes play in Atlanta, Georgia

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA…

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UCLA Bruins square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bruins have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UCLA has a 1-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Buckeyes have a 7-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Ohio State is sixth in the Big Ten with 15.7 assists per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.3.

UCLA makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Ohio State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bruins. Will McClendon is averaging 5.0 points for UCLA.

Jamison Battle averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buckeyes, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Thornton is averaging 18.5 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Ohio State.

