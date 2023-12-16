UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes meet in Atlanta, Georgia

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-3) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes…

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. UCLA Bruins (5-3)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -2.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes and the UCLA Bruins square off in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Bruins have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. UCLA is ninth in the Pac-12 with 13.5 assists per game led by Dylan Andrews averaging 4.3.

The Buckeyes are 7-1 in non-conference play. Ohio State ranks ninth in the Big Ten allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UCLA makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Ohio State averages 22.0 more points per game (80.8) than UCLA gives up to opponents (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 38.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Bruins. Will McClendon is averaging 5.0 points for UCLA.

Bruce Thornton is shooting 46.5% and averaging 18.5 points for the Buckeyes. Roddy Gayle Jr. is averaging 14.3 points for Ohio State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

